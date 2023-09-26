BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Marlowe's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.