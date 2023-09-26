Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Marlowe's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Oconnors 25 Warwick Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.