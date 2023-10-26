Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Clifton Road Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 127 - 129 Clifton Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 170 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.