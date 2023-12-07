Worthing restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Top Gun All Stars Cheerleading, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 3 Friar Walk Trading Estate 6 Friar Walk, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 223 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 174 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.