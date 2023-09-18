Worthing road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 3.43pm August 24 to 11.59pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, approach to A24 / A2031 roundabout, Verge works only for emergency gas work Southern Gas Networks.

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Castle Goring to High Salvington, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway and lane closure for resurfacing works.