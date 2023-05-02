Worthing road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.49am April 28 to 9.50am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton Road to Findon Road, Emergency verge works for SGN.

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9pm May 4 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road to Hollyacres, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Patching to Offington roundabout, traffic signals for footway works.

• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Sompting Road to Grove Lodge, traffic signals for electrical works.