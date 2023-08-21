Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road, Lane closure for Southern Water works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fontwell East to Ashcombe roundabout, lane closure for inspections.

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.