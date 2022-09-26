Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Hammerpot to Worthing, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 30 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Angmering to Cote Street, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham, junction to Worthing, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road Worthing College to Hillside Avenue, temporary traffic Lights for City Fibre works.