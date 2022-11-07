Worthing road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel road, carriageway and lane closure's for cutting and planting, diversion via Highways England Network.

• A27, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warren Road to Offington roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for central reservation works.

• A27, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for electrical works.