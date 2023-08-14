BREAKING
Worthing road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.