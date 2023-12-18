BREAKING

Worthing road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Castle Goring to Salvington, lane closure for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.