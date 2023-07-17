Worthing road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8am July 13 to 5pm July 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Mill Lane to Upper Brighton Road, Footway works for Southern Water.

• A27, from 8pm July 3 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Warren Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Roundabout to Durrington, lane closures for road linings works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Pines Ave to Lambleys Lane junction, lane closure for maintenance works.