Worthing road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 19 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Warren Road westbound, A24 to Warren Close, Lane closure for Uk Power Networks.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 4am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Offington Roundabout to Durrington, lane closures for road linings works.

• A27, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Havant, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.