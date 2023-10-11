BREAKING
Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm September 18 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham to Salvington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

    A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Grove lodge roundabout to Sompting road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.