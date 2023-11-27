Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.
• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.