Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm February 11 to 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Warren Road, Narrow lanes and temporary traffic signals for Lawrence Baker Ltd.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shandon Road to Downlands Avenue, Multiway signals for City Fibre Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 westbound, Warren Road to Clapman, Lane closures for maintenance works.