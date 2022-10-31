Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 4am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Arundel road, carriageway and lane closure's for cutting and planting, diversion via Highways England Network.