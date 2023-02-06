Worthing road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 19 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, and westbound, Havant to Pevensey, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am to 3pm on February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Clapham A27 to Crockhurst Hill, lane closure for maintenance works.