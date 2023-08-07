Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.