BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A27, from 8pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Crockhurst Hill to Arundel road, traffic signals for maintenance works.

A27, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge roundabout to Clapham junction, carriageway closure for surfacing works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.