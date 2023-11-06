Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm October 17 to 6am November 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.