Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Clapham Interchange to Offington roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

    And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Offington Roundabout to Grove Lodge Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for electrical work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.