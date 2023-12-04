Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Arundel Road, Lane closure for BT works.
• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge Roundabout to Manor road roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for traffic signals works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.