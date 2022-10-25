Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 14 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 4am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Grove Lodge to Lyons Farm, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.