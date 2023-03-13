Worthing road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Worthing's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 18 to 5am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Links Road to Passed Hillside Avenue, traffic signals for structure maintenance.