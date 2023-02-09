Worthing takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Graze by the Green, a takeaway at 70 Broadwater Street West, Worthing was given the maximum score after assessment on February 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 113 takeaways with ratings, 76 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.