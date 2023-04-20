Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
Quick Eat, a takeaway at 135 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 112 takeaways with ratings, 77 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.