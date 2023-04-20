Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Quick Eat, a takeaway at 135 Rectory Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 112 takeaways with ratings, 77 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.