Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
Wok UR World, a takeaway at 34 New Broadway, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 115 takeaways with ratings, 79 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.