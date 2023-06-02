Worthing takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Fernandos Express, a takeaway at 2 Connaught Buildings Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 115 takeaways with ratings, 79 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.