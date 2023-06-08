Worthing takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Smokeys Kitchen Ltd., a takeaway at 111 Broadwater Street East, Worthing, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on June 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 116 takeaways with ratings, 81 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.