Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Plaice, a takeaway at Restaurant 129 South Farm Road, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 113 takeaways with ratings, 73 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.