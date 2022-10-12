Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Favourite Pizza also trading as Texas Pizza and Burger, a takeaway at 38 Ann Street, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 112 takeaways with ratings, 75 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.