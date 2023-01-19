Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Love At First Bite, a takeaway at 4a Strand Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 115 takeaways with ratings, 76 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.