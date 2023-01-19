Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Love At First Bite, a takeaway at 4a Strand Parade, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Worthing's 115 takeaways with ratings, 76 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.