Worthing takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
A Worthing takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beaumont Fish & Chips, a takeaway at 54 Broadwater Street East, Worthing, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Worthing's 112 takeaways with ratings, 78 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.