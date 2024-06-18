Ask your candidates to back the countryside
CRPE Sussex has launched a tool to make it easier for everyone to contact their local candidates in the upcoming election.
The tool allows anyone living in Sussex to write a single email setting out their priorities for the countryside and send it to candidates standing in their constituency with just a few clicks.
It also includes draft text, based on CPRE Sussex’s election manifesto, which can be edited and personalised.
CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The more candidates hear about the importance of climate, nature, affordable housing and appropriate planning, the greater the chance our next Sussex MPs will make these a priority.
"We encourage everyone to make use of our new tool and call on all candidates to back the countryside.”
CPRE Sussex has also written directly to candidates in every seat asking them how they will prioritise a new plan for land in Sussex.
