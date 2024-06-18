Ask your candidates to back the countryside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex charity urges everyone to write to candidates in their constituency to champion environmental policies.

CRPE Sussex has launched a tool to make it easier for everyone to contact their local candidates in the upcoming election.

The tool allows anyone living in Sussex to write a single email setting out their priorities for the countryside and send it to candidates standing in their constituency with just a few clicks.

It also includes draft text, based on CPRE Sussex’s election manifesto, which can be edited and personalised.

CPRE Sussex is calling on everyone to back the countryside

CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “The more candidates hear about the importance of climate, nature, affordable housing and appropriate planning, the greater the chance our next Sussex MPs will make these a priority.

"We encourage everyone to make use of our new tool and call on all candidates to back the countryside.”