Award-winning hair salon bids to bring style and serenity to East Wittering

C.E Hair, the new salon in East Wittering, is clearly making waves in the hairdressing industry.

After opening just last year, C.E Hair has already won two prestigious awards at a glamorous London ceremony: "Best Boutique Salon" and "Best New Salon" in the Sussex area. This recognition puts East Wittering firmly on the beauty map, with locals and visitors alike drawn to this coastal gem for a salon experience like no other.

Located in Wittering Walk—a haven for independent shops—C.E Hair is the vision of local hairdresser Claire Egerton, whose journey in the industry spans over two decades.

After starting as an apprentice in Chichester and working her way up through top salons, Claire built a successful freelance business and even won “Freelancer of the Year” for Sussex in 2021. Her dream of a permanent salon came true last July, after three years of searching for the perfect space. She transformed a former carpet shop into a chic, serene retreat for clients looking to unwind while they refresh their style.

C.E Hair offers a unique, one-on-one appointment experience tailored to each client. Specialising in “lived-in” blondes and low-maintenance colour, Claire is dedicated to crafting styles that are as effortless as they are stunning. Clients can take advantage of the salon's private and calming atmosphere, bringing a book, catching up on work with in-salon WiFi and USB ports, or even choosing a podcast to set the mood.

“I want my clients to feel completely at ease during their appointments, whether they’re here to chat or simply unwind,” Claire said.

In addition to serving clients, C.E Hair is also offering an opportunity for hairstylists looking to grow their own business in a supportive, community-focused environment. With chairs available to rent, stylists can work alongside Claire and enjoy a space designed to foster both personal growth and a spirit of collaboration. Claire is passionate about nurturing local talent and building a salon culture rooted in mutual support and community involvement.

With online booking and flexible messaging options, scheduling a visit to C.E Hair couldn’t be easier. East Wittering residents and newcomers are invited to experience Claire’s award-winning services and see firsthand what’s making C.E Hair a standout in Sussex.

Discover your next favorite salon at C.E Hair, where style meets relaxation—and opportunity—right here in East Wittering. Book your appointment or inquire about chair rentals online today, and let Claire bring your hair goals to life!