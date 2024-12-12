Become a music production master with West Sussex Music

Online music production course running in January

Do you know someone who wants to make their own music and become a recording and production master? Then the latest course from West Sussex Music is the answer, but be quick, places are going to go fast!

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're a singer, rapper or songwriter, the Online Music Production course run in partnership with Education&Bass, will let young people create music for everything from beats to backing tracks. The Online Music Production sessions start in January and are designed for young people aged 11-16. Parents/carers can sign their young people up for the course but there’s a maximum number of places to ensure everyone can be fully involved, so a ballot will take place to ensure fairness in allocating places. x9aq718

Key topics covered as part of the course includes - Digital Audio Workstations: Get started with essential music production software; Sound Design: Create your own sounds and explore synthesis; Beat-Making and Rhythm: Learn the foundations of crafting beats; Audio and MIDI Sequencing:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrange and edit your tracks with ease; Beginner Music Theory: Learn the basics of scales, chords and harmony; Recording Techniques: Master the art of recording vocals and instruments; Mixing and Mastering: Polish your tracks to a professional standard and Creating Complete Tracks: Learn to take your ideas from concept to completion. Paul Smyth, Assistant Head, said: “It’s important for West Sussex Music to provide a variety of different ways for young people to make music a part of their lives. The new online music production course is an exciting opportunity for young people to connect with a vibrant community of like-minded students, celebrate successes, and support each other throughout. By partnering with Andrew Ferguson, from Education&Bass, to deliver the course it means young people will get the chance to learn from someone who is travelling the world doing what he’s teaching.”

We expect this course to be in high demand and likely oversubscribed. To ensure fairness, all applicants will be entered into a ballot. Randomly selected candidates will be notified by email and must complete payment within three days of receipt. Those not selected will receive priority for the next course. The cost is £75 for the term, which includes ten sessions. To enter the ballot, apply here westsussexmusic.co.uk/online/music-production/