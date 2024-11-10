Billingshurst turns out for Royal British Legion's Remembrance parade and ceremony

The village of Billingshurst turned out in great numbers to support the Royal British Legion Remembrance Parade as they marched from Frenches Mead to the War Memorial at St Mary’s Church.

This was Billingshurst’s opportunity to ensure that the sacrifices of those who served are never forgotten. The Parade was formed of Legion supporters and community representatives, along with members of the local Scout and Guiding groups.

The Parade was led by the Legion’s Branch Chairman Rob Nicholl, along with Branch Standard Bearer Andy Johnson and Parade Marshall Julia Banks. The Parade was organised by the Billingshurst Parish Council, who take on the responsibility for the necessary marshalling and road closures, which allows the procession to take place each year.

The Parade’s marching music was played from the Poppy adorned Landrover organised by Anthony Fuest and the Billingshurst and District Lions Club.

Billingshurst Guide and Scouts, Lola, Lewis and Connor, form the ‘Colour Party’ leading the Remembrance Parade to the War Memorial

At the War Memorial the Legion conducted a Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate those fallen on the ‘Eleventh Hour of the Eleventh Day’. After the two minutes silence, the Exhortation and Prayers were delivered and wreaths laid.

Following this the Reverend David Beal conducted a Special Service at St. Mary’s Church. Afterwards, the Parade reformed and set off up the High Street to conclude at the Billingshurst Community Centre. Along the route the ‘Salute’ was received by Legion’s Branch President, Colin Banks, alongside Billingshurst Parish Council’s Chairman, Cllr. Douglas Waller.

For further information about Billingshurst Royal British Legion, please contact Branch Chairman - Rob Nichollemail: [email protected]