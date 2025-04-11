Don’t let Sussex pets get their paws on Easter treats, vets warn owners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ONE of the UK’s largest veterinary groups is urging Sussex pet owners to keep Easter treats out of the reach of pets to avoid an emergency trip to the vets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VetPartners, a veterinary group led by vets with 850 sites across the UK and Europe, expects to see a rise in the number of pets that have eaten something they shouldn’t have in the run up to Easter.

Coastway Vets in Brighton, Meridian Vets in Peacehaven and Mid Sussex Vets in Haywards Heath are among the VetPartners practices warning people that chocolate eggs, sweets and hot cross buns may be tempting treats, but can be potentially fatal if eaten by pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate and products containing cocoa contain a chemical called theobromine that dogs cannot break down. The darker the chocolate, the higher the cocoa content, and even small amounts can cause tummy upset, tremors and, in severe cases, heart problems and fits.

Many Easter treats are toxic to pets.

Raisins, currants and sultanas in hot cross buns and Easter Simnel cake can also be toxic to pets, even tiny amounts. While it’s tempting to give your pet some of your traditional Easter roast, turkey and lamb are rich and fatty and can increase the risk of risk of gastroenteritis and occasionally lead to pancreatitis. Cooked meat bones can also cause choking, a blockage or perforate the intestine.

VetPartners vet Honor Etherington said: “Whether it’s caused by well-meaning owners treating their pets with chocolate or dogs helping themselves to Easter eggs that have been accidentally left within their reach, we see a lot of pets needing treatment for chocolate poisoning visiting our practices at this time of year.

“Symptoms of chocolate poisoning can include vomiting, diarrhoea, tremors and increased heart rate, and it can lead to seizures and cardiac failure. Darker chocolate carries a greater risk of poisoning and, the smaller the dog, the more dangerous eating chocolate is. Some people may prefer sweets to chocolate but be aware that many of these contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, which is toxic to pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safest option is to keep all chocolate and sweets and anything containing dried fruit locked away and well out of reach, but if you suspect your pet has eaten anything toxic, call your veterinary practice straight away. Even the most well-behaved pets can be tempted to steal food, so make sure they can’t reach the tops of cookers or kitchen worktops and that bins containing leftovers aren’t accessible.”

To help everyone enjoy a happy Easter, VetPartners has highlighted eight dangers to pets

Keep Easter eggs out of reach of your dog as chocolate can cause tummy upsets, hyperactivity, an elevated heart rate and seizures. Don’t let dogs eat hot cross buns or Easter cake because the grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas they contain can be toxic to pets. Flowers are popular Easter gifts, but they can make pets very ill. Daffodils, tulips and crocuses are toxic, especially if dogs dig up and eat the bulbs, while lilies can cause kidney failure in cats. Keep stuffed cuddly toy bunnies and chicks and plastic toys away from dogs because they can be chewed or swallowed, causing choking or blockages. Do not give pets lamb, turkey or chicken bones and be vigilant about them stealing from the Easter dinner table. Prevent pets having access to alcohol. It has the same effect on a dog’s liver and brain that it has on humans and is potentially fatal. Avoid feeding scraps from the table. Rich, fatty foods can result in vomiting or diarrhoea and lead to an increased risk of pancreatitis, a painful and serious condition. Keep onions and garlic - powdered, raw, cooked, or dehydrated - away from your dog. They can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and anaemia.

VetPartners is advising owners to make a note of their vets’ Easter opening hours and emergency contact information, just in case the worst does happen and they need to seek help quickly.