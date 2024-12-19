East Grinstead care home invites local community for a merry good time

A care home in East Grinstead got into the festive spirit at its very own Christmas Fayre.

Care UK’s Mill View, on Sunnyside Close in East Grinstead, invited the local community along for a ‘merry’ good time, to join residents, their relatives and team members to kick-start the festive season at the home’s special Christmas Fayre.

Everyone enjoyed making festive crafts, having a go on the tombola, and playing games, such as, toss the hoops on Rudolph’s antlers.

And of course, it wouldn’t be a true Christmas celebration without a visit from Santa himself! Refreshments were also available for guests, including everyone’s favourite festive treats, mince pies and mulled wine. During the Christmas Fayre, the home raised £183 for the East Grinstead Food Bank.

The Christmas Fayre was just one of the many festive occasions taking place within Mill View, where the team also dressed up as elves for Elf Day 2024, an annual nation-wide event that aims to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Residents were also delighted when Trinity Methodist Church visited Mill View to perform a fun, festive puppet show, and to perform a fun, festive puppet show, and Choir Power came to sing Christmas songs old and new.

Trish Banks, Home Manager at Mill View, said: “Here at Mill View, we’ve already got our Christmas jumpers on, and are counting down until the big day – which is why we’re so happy to have kicked off the festive season with our very own Christmas Fayre, our Elf Day fancy dress and the brilliant puppet show by Trinity Methodist Church.

“It has been wonderful seeing residents getting into the Christmas spirit reminiscing about the festivities from years gone by, sharing their favourite Christmas stories. We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has come along to celebrate the festive season with us so far, and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas from all of us here at Mill View!”

Mill View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite. The home features state-of-the-art facilities including a cinema, café and its own hair and beauty salon.