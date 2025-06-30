East Sussex doggy day care provider, Bruce’s, to take a siesta as the UK prepares for record temperatures

Leading doggy day care provider, Bruce’s Doggy Day Care, is taking a siesta at its East Sussex centre this week, as a heatwave warning is issued across the UK.

With temperatures predicted to exceed more than 30 degrees, the multi-award-winning provider of dog day care has taken the proactive decision to close at midday today and tomorrow (June 30th / July 1st), with the safety and wellbeing of the dogs in its care the business’s priority.

Speaking on the decision, Founder and CEO of Bruce’s, and former Chair of the Pet Industry Federation, Bruce Casalis, said: “While many of us enjoy a burst of warmer weather, heatwaves are a real concern for dogs.

“Unlike humans, dogs are unable to regulate heat easily, placing them at increased risk of heatstroke, as well as other serious dangers. With temperatures anticipated to reach record highs this week, we have taken the proactive decision to pause operations in the afternoon, when temperatures are at their peak. The safety and well-being of the dogs in our care is our utmost priority, with this the best course of action in such extreme weather conditions.”

Customers will have the opportunity to move their reservations to alternative dates, to suit their needs. Employees at the largely outdoor-based company will also see daily operations revised, in accordance with workplace guidelines.

Adding, on the commercial impact of the business’s decision to reduce its hours of operation, Casalis said: “The financial impact of this adjustment to operations is of no regard to the business. Bruce’s has always adapted operations in line with evolving weather conditions and will continue to do so. Our decisions are based solely on the safety and welfare of the dogs in our care and the wellbeing of our valued team. It is the right thing to do.”

For individuals concerned about how to best care for their dog during the extreme hot weather, Bruce’s Doggy Day Care has released the following handy tips to help keep dogs safe in a heatwave.

GIVE YOUR DOG PLENTY OF WATER

Make sure your dog has constant access to fresh drinking water. Add ice cubes throughout the day to top it up and keep it cold.

Provide paddling pools, which your dog can use at liberty to cool down.

Lay out wet towels or dog cooling mats, which will help your dog regulate their temperature, as will hosing their legs and belly down with cold water.

Treat your dog to a cool coat or bandana.

PROVIDE YOUR DOG SHADE

Provide plenty of shady spaces where your dog can rest either indoors or under trees and gazebos.

Spoil them with some homemade refreshing frozen dog treats.

PLAN YOUR DOG WALKS

Don’t over-exercise your dog. Plan your dog walk for the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Be wary of walking on hard surfaces. Tarmac can get very hot and could burn your dog’s paws. Check with your hand first and if it’s too hot for you, then it’s too hot for your dog!

Take extra caution if your dog is older, overweight or suffers from breathing difficulties.

If your dog shows any sign of heatstroke contact your vet immediately.

Bruce’s Doggy Day Care is a subscription-based provider of dog day care and holds the highest standard of authority ratings.Founded by animal enthusiast and former Chair of the Pet Industry Federation, Bruce Casalis, in 2008, the business offers over 15 years’ dog care expertise.

Proud to be dog-first, Bruce’s goes beyond the basics, with impressive, specially designed grounds and a focus on enrichment and consistent socialisation. The happiness and wellbeing of dogs is at the heart of the market-leading business with Bruce’s expert team fluent in dog. All team members are trained in professional dog care, with access to regular CPD provided by the Institute of Modern Dog Training and other respected partners.

To find out more visit brucesdoggydaycare.co.uk.