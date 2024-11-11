Fernhurst Primary School welcomes local MP

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 14:07 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 15:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Children and staff at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, welcomed Andrew Griffith MP to tour their school on Friday 8 November.

The visit came just a few days after it was announced that Mr Griffith, Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, had been appointed as Shadow Secretary for Business and Trade.

Mr Griffith was invited to Fernhurst Primary School in West Sussex to talk to the pupils about what it means to be a MP and what his roles and responsibilities involve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children asked him questions about democracy and he stayed on at the school to ensure that every pupil had had their question answered.

Mr Griffith talked to the pupils about what it means to be a MP and what his roles and responsibilities involveMr Griffith talked to the pupils about what it means to be a MP and what his roles and responsibilities involve
Mr Griffith talked to the pupils about what it means to be a MP and what his roles and responsibilities involve

Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher of Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Andrew Griffith MP to Fernhurst Primary School and value the time he took to speak to our pupils

“The children were inspired by the visit and really appreciated Mr Griffith speaking to them.

“I hope that this visit has helped our pupils to understand more about the workings of Parliament - who knows, we may even have a few future politicians in our school!”

Related topics:Andrew GriffithWest SussexParliament
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice