Fernhurst Primary School welcomes local MP

Children and staff at Fernhurst Primary School near Haslemere, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, welcomed Andrew Griffith MP to tour their school on Friday 8 November.

The visit came just a few days after it was announced that Mr Griffith, Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, had been appointed as Shadow Secretary for Business and Trade.

Mr Griffith was invited to Fernhurst Primary School in West Sussex to talk to the pupils about what it means to be a MP and what his roles and responsibilities involve.

The children asked him questions about democracy and he stayed on at the school to ensure that every pupil had had their question answered.

Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher of Fernhurst Primary School, part of the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Andrew Griffith MP to Fernhurst Primary School and value the time he took to speak to our pupils

“The children were inspired by the visit and really appreciated Mr Griffith speaking to them.

“I hope that this visit has helped our pupils to understand more about the workings of Parliament - who knows, we may even have a few future politicians in our school!”