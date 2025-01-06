Friends of Chichester Hospitals donate over £200,000 to St Richard’s Hospital

Richard Stephens, Chair of Friends of Chichester Hospitals, presents a cheque for £214,745.55 to Philippa Slinger, Chair of University Hospitals West Sussex Trust Board. From left to right: Pam Stephens, Hospital Director of Nursing, St Richard’s Hospital; Philippa Slinger, Chair of University Hospitals West Sussex Trust Board; Richard Stephens, Chair of Friends of Chichester Hospitals; and Charlotte Freeman, Hospital Director, St Richard’s Hospital

Local charity and wholly volunteer run, Friends of Chichester Hospitals has donated a whopping £214,745.55 to St Richard’s Hospital for equipment to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

The donation covers the purchase of state of the art imaging equipment for use in colorectal cancer surgery; a portable ultrasound machine to enable quicker diagnosis and treatment for children with arthritis, resulting in less damage to joints by avoiding delays; 30 wheelchairs for use by patients visiting out-patient appointments; a neonatal ventilator; foetal monitors for babies and their mothers whilst their mothers are in labour to ensure both are fit and well; as well as other equipment for the respiratory and paediatric departments.

Richard Stephens, Chair of Friends of Chichester Hospitals, presented the cheque to Philippa Slinger, Chair of University Hospitals West Sussex Trust Board this month. On receipt of the cheque, Philippa Slinger commented: “We are delighted to accept this donation and more importantly, very excited at how this donation will help change the lives of so many of the people we treat at St Richard’s every year. Our team at the hospital are continually striving to enhance our already high standards of care, and this donation will help them continue to do so at an accelerated rate.”

Richard Stephens commented: “This donation has only been possible due to the extraordinary generosity of the general public who have given so much and our loyal team of volunteers who have fundraised on our behalf. We are delighted that through their support, we will be able to continue to help enhancing the lives of patients and the dedicated hospital staff who support them.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Friends of Chichester Hospitals is the only charity solely dedicated to supporting Chichester Hospitals, including St Richard’s, and the Sussex Partnership Trust local mental health facilities at the Oaklands Centre, the Chichester Centre and Connolly House in Graylingwell Park. It is entirely run by volunteers and awards 94% of its total income to supporting local services and patients. Over the last three years this has amounted to over £500,000.

For more information on how you can contribute to Friends of Chichester Hospitals, with a donation or volunteering, please visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/