Heathfield farm to hold special lambing days

By Susan King
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:48 BST
Just to get in the mood for Spring, Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield will hold its lambing days on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 10am-3pm.

This is a ticket event with Early Bird tickets available. To buy in advance, visit: https://www.ticketbo.co.uk/tottingworth-farms-ltd

This family farm day includes a chance to pet the bottle-fed lambs, a tour of the cows and calves, a visit to the cafe and farm shop, an egg trail and a go on the bouncy castle.

Tickets will also be available to buy on the day (assuming they are not sold out beforehand.)

Teams from the farms will be there to help children with the lambs and explain a little about this, possibly one of the most important times in the farming year.

