Heathfield farm to hold special lambing days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Just to get in the mood for Spring, Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield will hold its lambing days on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 10am-3pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just to get in the mood for Spring, Tottingworth Farm, Heathfield will hold its lambing days on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 24, 25, 26 and 27 from 10am-3pm.

This is a ticket event with Early Bird tickets available. To buy in advance, visit: https://www.ticketbo.co.uk/tottingworth-farms-ltd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This family farm day includes a chance to pet the bottle-fed lambs, a tour of the cows and calves, a visit to the cafe and farm shop, an egg trail and a go on the bouncy castle.

Growing Up

Tickets will also be available to buy on the day (assuming they are not sold out beforehand.)

Teams from the farms will be there to help children with the lambs and explain a little about this, possibly one of the most important times in the farming year.

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195