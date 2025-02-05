Help recognise your hospital heroes in Sussex

Previous winners

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust has opened nominations for its annual STAR Awards.

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate a member of staff, team or volunteer from any of the hospital sites run by University Hospitals Sussex who have gone above and beyond to care for their patients.

With over 10 categories to choose from ranging from hospital hero, all-star, volunteer and visionary there is plenty of choice!

Dr George Findlay, Chief Executive said: “I’m thrilled our STAR Awards are back for 2025, and nominations are now open.”

Award ceremony

“Last year, we received almost 1,500 nominations highlighting our incredible hospital heroes, inspiring clinical and support teams, and our invaluable volunteers who work tirelessly to keep our hospitals running smoothly.

“I’m looking forward to hearing more stories about the outstanding individuals and teams who go above and beyond to improve our patients’ journeys and enhance our hospital systems and processes every day.”

This year’s finalists will be announced in May, with the 2025 winners celebrated on Friday 13 June at the annual awards ceremony, generously funded by charity, My University Hospitals Sussex.

The deadline for submitting a nomination is Sunday 9 March.

For more information and how to nominate: uhsussex.nhs.uk/stars