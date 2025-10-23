Heritage@HTH awarded a £4.5 million grant by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to save and transform an important Hastings town centre building

HTH Church is one of the town’s most significant historic landmarks and an outstanding example of Gothic Revival architecture. Without this vital funding from the Heritage Fund, the building’s future was uncertain, as it continues to deteriorate and key heritage features are at risk of being lost.

The project will carry out urgent repairs to the sandstone walls, stained glass windows, and rainwater goods, ensuring the building’s removal from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register. The intricate War Memorial will be restored and the story of the church’s legacy will be preserved through a bespoke heritage interpretation display.

This transformational project will not only save a key piece of Hastings’ heritage but also create a dynamic space for inclusion, access, participation and community sustainability. The restored building will offer improved access and upgraded facilities, making it an even more welcoming and accessible space in the heart of the town. Visitor numbers are expected to more than triple, reaching around 7,600 annually!

The project will also launch an ambitious programme of 167 annual activities, including conservation sessions, storytelling events, creative workshops, school projects, oral history collection and a whole host of open days. Special focus will be placed on involving those in our community who might not usually know how to access heritage focussed activities, ensuring everyone has the chance to explore and celebrate local history.

More than 200 volunteers will be involved, gaining valuable skills, while the project will offer new opportunities for local creatives. This will also significantly boost footfall for businesses in the surrounding Trinity Triangle, delivering meaningful cultural, social and economic benefits to the wider town.

---

QUOTES

Jerry Hocking, Heritage lead for HTH Church said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to over £400k from charitable trusts and generous local donors and money raised by National Lottery players, we can now save this irreplaceable part of our town’s history and transform it into a vibrant, inclusive community space for everyone across Hastings, and further afield, to enjoy.”

Simon Larkin, Vicar of HTH, said: “This is hugely important in the life of our church and community and will make a lasting difference to our town, restoring a key Hastings landmark. Over recent years, HTH Church community has grown to be a significant player in the heart of Hastings, supporting and impacting hundreds of people—including many of the most marginalised and vulnerable. We are so thankful for this grant, which will restore the church building and enable thousands more to access its extraordinary heritage and story. This church, once at risk of closure, is now fully alive and a place of hope and inspiration for so many. This grant is a wonderful endorsement of all the brilliant work our teams are doing to serve this amazing town, and we are delighted that thousands more will be part of this ongoing story.”

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support this once-in-a-generation restoration project, made possible thanks to National Lottery players. This project will not only secure the future of HTH Church but breathe new life into it - transforming it into a vibrant hub that celebrates both its remarkable heritage and the community it serves. It’s a powerful example of how heritage can inspire pride, bring people together and spark regeneration in our communities. The impact of this investment will be felt far beyond the building itself, enriching lives in Hastings’ community for generations to come.”

---

NOTES TO EDITORS

About HTH Church:

HTH is a vibrant church and community hub in the heart of Hastings. Over the past decade, it has grown into a significant provider of support and empowerment for hundreds of people in the town centre, offering initiatives such as Safehaven Men and Women, employability programmes, and extensive children’s and youth activities.

As custodians of a stunning Grade II* listed building, HTH is passionate about preserving its heritage while welcoming even more people through its doors. This project will not only restore the fabric of the church but also provide new toilets, heating and lighting, creating a superb venue that serves both current programmes and hundreds more in the future.

---

Further information

For further information, images and interviews, please contact:

Jerry Hocking

HTH Church, Robertson Street, Hastings, TN34 1HT

🌐 hthchurch.org/heritage

Follow @HeritageAtHTH on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and use #StepIntoHTH

—

About The National Lottery Heritage Fund

As the largest dedicated funder of the UK’s heritage, The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s vision is for heritage to be valued, cared for and sustained for everyone, now and in the future, as set out in their strategic plan, Heritage 2033.

Over the next ten years, they aim to invest £3.6 billion raised for good causes by National Lottery players to bring about benefits for people, places, and the natural environment.

They help protect, transform, and share the things from the past that people care about — from popular museums and historic places, our natural environment and fragile species, to the languages and cultural traditions that celebrate who we are.

They are passionate about heritage and committed to driving innovation and collaboration to make a positive difference to people’s lives today, while leaving a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy.

Follow @HeritageFundUK on X, Facebook and Instagram and use #NationalLotteryHeritageFund

🌐 www.heritagefund.org.uk

1 . Contributed Snapshot from the Easter Sunday service at HTH Church Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Hospitality is right at the heart of HTH, they serve coffee and croissants every Sunday for the local community and looking forward to extending this warm welcome throughout the week as part of the Heritage@HTH project. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed HTH Church is a multi-generational church community right in the heart of Hastings. It's for people that might consider themselves non-religious, a little bit interested, or wanting to get stuck right in, everyone is welcome. The Heritage@HTH project will help repair and protect the church building to continue to offer a home full of belonging, laughter, love and fun - for years to come. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed More than 200 volunteers will be involved in the project, gaining valuable skills and will offer new opportunities for local creatives. This will also significantly boost footfall for businesses in the surrounding Trinity Triangle, delivering meaningful cultural, social and economic benefits to the wider town. Photo: Submitted