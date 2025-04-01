Horam residents object to Esso's plans for garage
Horam families are concerned about plans to allow the village's Esso garage to sell alcohol and takeaway food.
At last Thursday's Parish Assembly they described a 24 hour license application made by the garage. This would see food served from a hatch in the station's shop.
And they noted the petrol station is located in a residential area and could cause much distress and noise, particularly at late hours.
They said the entrance to the garage has been a 'black spot' for decades and many accidents have already been reported due to the location of the garage and vehicles overtaking parked cars nearby.
Fears were also expressed over very small areas for parking and they could foresee a highway blockage as drivers attempted to pull in and make a purchase.
They said there has been no consultation with residents and a strong objection has been raised t o Wealden's Licensing Committee.
--
Susan King
Senior Reporter
Sussex Express
Mobile 07976 800 195