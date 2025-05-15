Is your dog a narcissist? How Sussex owners can spot if their pup is addicted to attention

They demand cuddles during Zoom calls, bark the second you pick up your phone, and perform tricks nobody asked for, sound familiar?

As more of us Sussex folk treat our dogs like members of the family, a curious new challenge is emerging: dogs who act like divas. Experts say some pets may be developing a real dependence on human attention, and it’s not always healthy.

While dogs aren’t narcissists in the way humans are, excessive attention-seeking can point to deeper issues around security, stimulation and training. Left unchecked, it can lead to behavioural problems, frustration, and a very clingy canine.

Enter Shelina Duke, an ethical dog trainer who’s helped thousands of pet owners navigate the quirks of modern dog behaviour through her award-winning platform, Go With The Flo. A former teacher who swapped the classroom for the canine world, Shelina combines sharp observational skills with a science-based, compassionate approach to training.

Shelina says. “Dogs aren’t ego-driven so can't be classed as a narcissist in the human sense of the word, but some definitely act like the main character! Often, it’s because we’ve unintentionally reinforced that behaviour. Luckily, we can help them reset.”

She added: “Dogs are naturally social, and many thrive on connection, but when that need tips into dependence, it’s time to help them rebalance. It’s not about giving less love. It’s about helping them feel calm and confident in their own fur.”

Below, Shelina shares four telltale signs your dog might be addicted to attention, and how to gently bring things back into balance.

1. They perform on cue, even when there was no cue

If your dog spins, barks, or does a full sit-stay-rollover routine just to catch your eye, they might be relying on antics to get affection.

“It’s sweet, and clever, but it shows your dog may not know how else to engage with you,” says Shelina.

What to do: Reward calm, quiet moments rather than flashy stunts. Over time, this helps your dog learn that just being with you is enough.

2. They interrupt everything (including your Zoom calls)

Your dog waits until you're on a work call to squeak their toy or climb onto your lap? That’s no coincidence.

“Dogs notice patterns. If you react to their interruptions during busy moments, they’ll repeat it. It’s learned, not manipulative.”

What to do: Teach a ‘settle’ cue using a mat or blanket, and build positive associations with staying there. Enrichment toys can also provide quiet distraction.

3. They get jealous when you show affection to others

Some dogs insert themselves between you and your partner, children, or other pets. Sound familiar?

“This is what I call ‘affection guarding’. It’s not vanity, it’s about emotional reassurance.”

What to do: Show your dog that love isn’t a limited resource. Pet another animal or person while giving your dog praise or a treat, so they link it with positive feelings.

4. They sulk when ignored

A dramatic flop onto the floor. A long, mournful sigh. The cold shoulder. Some dogs really know how to lay on the guilt.

“These Oscar-worthy moments often come from frustration. If a dog expects constant attention, being ignored can feel really tough.”

What to do: Slowly build your dog’s ability to cope with short separations. Even time spent calmly in another room can help them become more self-assured.

To find out more about Shelina go to https://www.withtheflo.co.uk