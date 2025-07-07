Is your dog stressing you out?

Nigel Reed and his rescue dog Sky

Dog behaviourist Nigel Reed is looking for a dog and local owner to help for free, in exchange for filming the sessions over several days. He’s especially interested in owners who feel genuinely stressed or overwhelmed by their dog’s behaviour and are willing to be open about how it affects them. The aim is to bring real calm and clarity to both ends of the lead.

Ideal candidate:

A dog with clear behavioural issues such as excessive barking, jumping up, destroying furniture, lunging, fear, or aggression.

An owner who feels stressed, overwhelmed, or out of options

Willing to be filmed in their home and out on walks

If this sounds like you, or you know someone who would benefit, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]