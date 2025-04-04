Mims Davies MP Joins APPG for Youth Employment as it launches inquiry into employer engagement for the Youth Guarantee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP and Rosie Wrighting MP Co-Chair together the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Youth Employment and they recently hosted in Parliament to announce the launch of the APPG’s latest inquiry, focusing on how to increase employer engagement for the Youth Guarantee.

This Government’s Youth Guarantee is designed to provide young people aged 18 to 21 with sustainable employment opportunities and access to further learning, apprenticeships, and skills development.

Mims Davies MP, Rose Wrighting MP and the APPG will together guide the inquiry to ensure that the Government meets its target of achieving an 80% employment rate for young people.

The Key focus of the inquiry are:

Understanding the barriers and opportunities for employer engagement in the Youth Guarantee. Exploring the benefits for employers and effective communication strategies. Examining the role of government incentives and best practices for employer engagement. Addressing the specific needs of young people with mental health or physical challenges, unpaid caregiving responsibilities, or those facing transport and homelessness issues.

Mims Davies, Co-Chair of the APPG for Youth Employment, said:

We are committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to succeed. This inquiry will help us understand how we can better support employers to engage with the Youth Guarantee and create meaningful opportunities for our youth. The inquiry launched on 19th March 2025. The deadline for written submissions is the 30th April, 17:00. Find out more about the APPG. If you are interested and want to submit evidence to the inquiry please contact [email protected]