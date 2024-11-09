MP honoured to lay cross at Parliament's Garden of Remembrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies, MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, was honoured to lay Remembrance Cross in Royal British Legion Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament

The Garden of Remembrance provides MPs with an invaluable opportunity to participate in an act of Remembrance on behalf of their constituency by planting a wooden Remembrance tribute in commemoration of those who serve, or have served, in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

They contain Remembrance stakes representing each of the 650 constituencies in the UK, the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth, 14 British Overseas Territories, and three Crown Dependencies.

We remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth, the vital role played by the emergency services and those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism.

Mims Davies MP's Remembrance cross in Parliament

The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, invites Members of Parliament to take part in the Constituency Garden of Remembrance – an opportunity for Members to participate in an Act of Remembrance collectively at the House of Commons.

Mims Davies MP said:

“I was honoured to have the opportunity to lay a remembrance cross at Parliament on behalf of my lovely constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages.

"It is always a very moving time of year and so important that we, as Members of Parliament, come together and take a quiet moment of reflection to remember those who fought so hard and valiantly for our freedom and our country and for those who continue to serve.

Mims Davies MP laying Remembrance Cross in Royal British Legion Constituency Garden of Remembrance in Parliament

"I'll be attending a number of services these coming days including in Maresfield and Uckfield, and I look forward to meeting lots more residents.

We will never forget."

