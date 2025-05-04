National bowls event in Horsham

David Spurr, club Chair, helping visitors at last year's Big Bowls Weekend

Horsham Park Bowls Club is joining forces with clubs across the country in the Big Bowls Weekend by holding its annual open day on Saturday, May 24.

Anyone can come along and try bowls for free. This national event is organised by Bowls England. In the Park, it runs from noon to 4pm.

David Spurr, club Chair, said: “This is a lovely opportunity for anyone to have go at bowls. We are adding to it by our free sessions throughout the summer, every Monday evening and every Tuesday morning. We are by the tennis courts. People can contact us on 07305 078877”